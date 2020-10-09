Kazakh FM visits Hungary

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi paid an official visit to Hungary, the MFA’s press service informs.

The Kazakh FM met with Minister of External Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártó to debate strengthening of bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues amid pandemic, shared views on key global and regional issues.

The sides noted the need to develop integration processes and cooperation between regional structures, in in particular, within Eurasian Economic Union-EU. They also stated common positions of Nur-Sultan ans Budapest on the key international issues.

The 4th session of Kazakhstan-Hungary Strategic Council took place the same day.