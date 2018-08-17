Kazakh FM visits Turkic Academy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov visited the Turkic Academy and learned about its activity.

The Turkic Academy founded in 2010 at the initiative of Yelbasy - the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, celebrated its 8th anniversary this year. "Over a short period of time, the Academy has done a lot of work, made a significant contribution to the development of cultural, historical and scientific cooperation between the member states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey (Turkic Council). The Academy was transformed into an intellectual institution," the Foreign Minister said.

Minister Abdrakhmanov emphasized that the concept note of Turkic integration drafted in the scientific institution would become one of the important instruments of the planned Sixth Summit of the Turkic Council. Members of the Council are working to finalize the institutionalization of the Turkic Academy and bring Turkic cultural and humanitarian cooperation to a brand new level, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's press service reports.

President of the Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali thanked Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for supporting the establishment of the scientific institution of international level and assured that the academy staff would make every effort to develop cooperation between the Turkic states.

