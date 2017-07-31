EN
    10:28, 31 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh football club enters UEFA top100

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM After the current coefficients were updated, FC Astana has become the first of the Kazakh clubs to make it into the top 100 clubs of Europe, Sports.kz reports.

    Now, FC Astana is 96th in the UEFA ranking.

    For reference, in the UEFA list "Astana" ranks higher than such teams as "Bordeaux" (France), "West Ham" (England), "Lille" (France), "Stuttgart" (Germany), "Partizan" (Serbia), Panathinaikos (Greece).

    The rankings show FC Astana's clear lead over other Kazakh teams. For instance, Aktobe ranks 179th, Kairat Almaty - 192nd, Shakhter Karagandy - 194th, Irtysh Pavlodar - 265th, Ordabasy - 278th.

    The Polish Legia Warszawa, the opponent of FC Astana in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, ranks 61st.

     

