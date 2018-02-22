EN
    14:00, 22 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh football clubs may lose foreign players

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Soon only Kazakh citizen may be allowed to play for Kazakhstani football clubs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking at the meeting with athletes in Atyray, the country's Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly said that this year it is planned to consider whether only Kazakh citizens should represent Kazakhstani football clubs.

    According to the Minister, at 2018 Winter Olympics the country is represented by Kazakhstanis exclusively.

    Photo credit: kazfootball.kz

     

