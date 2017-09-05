Kazakh football team loses to Poland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national team of Kazakhstan has been defeated by Poland (3:0) in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match, according to Sports.kz.

This defeat extended Kazakhstan's winless streak to ten matches.

Poland's forward Arkadiusz Milik scored the first goal against the Kazakh team in the 11th minute. In the 74th minute, defender Kamil Glik extended the lead to 2:0. The third goal was a penalty one scored by Polish forward Robert Lewandowski. Before that, the referees had washed out Lewandowsky's free-kick goal.

Earlier, Kazakh players lost to Kyrgyzstan in a friendly match (0:2), after that they did not win in four of the World Cup qualifiers: Poland (2:2), Montenegro (0:5), Romania (0:0), Denmark (1:4). Later, they lost again to Cyprus (1:3) in a warm-up match, and then suffered three other defeats in the World Cup qualifying matches against Armenia (0:2), Denmark (1:3) and Montenegro (0:3).

Thus, after eight matches, with two points Kazakhstan remains at the bottom of the E group standings.