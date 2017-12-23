Kazakh forecasters predict warmer weather at the weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM It will get warmer in most regions of Kazakhstan at the weekend from 23rd to 25th December, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

"The Siberian anticyclone still keeps a dry weather in most parts of Kazakhstan. It will be replaced by the South Caspian cyclone, the warm and humid air masses of which will bring a rise in air temperature," report said.

Meanwhile, as the cyclone moves west to east, most regions will see snowfall, snowstorm, strong southwesterly wind, and icy surfaces.

According to the weather forecasters, a snowstorm is expected in places in Kostanay and Aktobe regions on Saturday. The wind speed will reach 15-20 meters per second

In Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions, patchy fog, slippery roads, and 15-20 m/s wind are predicted in the next twenty-four hours.

Moreover, Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions will also see patches of fog.