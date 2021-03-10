Kazakh Foreign Minister meets CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas has taken place today, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The meeting focused on sharing the views on the current activities of the CSTO, wider issues of the key areas of the CSTO’s activities.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Foreign Minister accepted the invitation as the organization is to hold a meeting in May this year in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The sides expressed their readiness for cooperation in strengthening the Organization’s Council of Foreign Ministers in the future.

Established in 2002, the Collective Security Treaty Organization a regional grouping comprised of Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. This year, Tajikistan holds the presidency of the CSTO, which is to convene in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Belarusian Stanislav Zas is to serve as CSTO Secretary-General until December 31, 2022.