Kazakh Foreign Minister Nurtleu held meeting with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu has received Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal Al-Kahtani, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda of political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian interaction as well as a schedule of the upcoming events at the highest and high levels.

In conclusion, the parties have expressed interest in further development of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Saudi Arabia.