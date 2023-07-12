EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:43, 12 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Foreign Minister Nurtleu held meeting with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia

    None
    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu has received Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal Al-Kahtani, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda of political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian interaction as well as a schedule of the upcoming events at the highest and high levels.

    In conclusion, the parties have expressed interest in further development of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Saudi Arabia.


    Tags:
    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!