Kazakh Foreign Minister receives the U.S. Ambassador Daniel Rosenblum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi has received Ambassador of the United States of America Daniel Rosenblum, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda of political, trade and economic, cultural, and humanitarian interaction as well as a schedule of the upcoming events.

The high dynamics of trade and economic cooperation were noted with satisfaction. Thus, in 2022, mutual trade amounted to 3.05 bln. US dollars, increasing by 37,2% in comparison with 2021 figures.

Since 1993, the total volume of direct investment inflows to Kazakhstan from the United States has exceeded 62 bln US dollars. In the first three quarters of 2022, the volume of direct investments from the United States to Kazakhstan amounted to more than 5 bln US dollars, increasing by 58.8% in comparison with the same period of the previous year.

In conclusion, the parties have expressed confidence in the further development of the enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States in all fields of mutual interest.

Photo: gov.kz