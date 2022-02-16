EN
    21:08, 16 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Foreign Minister receives Vietnam Ambassador

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with the Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong Oanh on the occasion of the completion of her diplomatic mission in our country, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Tileuberdi highlighted the positive dynamics of cooperation achieved and expressed Kazakhstan's interest in strengthening cooperation both on a bilateral basis and within the international organizations, including CICA.

    In turn, Nguyen Thi Hong An expressed gratitude for supporting of her mission in Kazakhstan. She conveyed a congratulatory message from Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, the Chairman of the SRV, to the new Speaker of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Koshanov, as well as an appeal from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, Bui Thanh Shin, to support Vietnam's candidacy to the UN Human Rights Council.


