Kazakh Foreign Ministry comments on incident with Afghan ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi commented on the incident with the ambassador of Afghanistan at Astana International, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The incident is trivial enough in itself. The diplomat acted inadequately, and when asked by customs officers about the contents of his bag, he for some reason said that there was a bomb. Naturally, our special services questioned him immediately, and only they discovered the man was Afghan ambassador to Kazakhstan. However, after a full check: his hand luggage, etc. it turned out that this is a kind of bad joke. Thus, the incident was resolved and the man was released and left to Almaty," Mr. Tleuberdi said.

According to him, diplomats when in another country, must comply with the laws and etiquette rules. Currently, foreign affairs ministries of the two countries are working together in order to avoid repetition of such incidents.

The Deputy Minister described the work of Kazakh special services as prompt and professional, especially given the increased terrorist threat worldwide.

"As the incident was resolved on the spot, we are not going to file any note of protest," Mr. Tleuberdi added.

At the time of the incident, according to the Deputy Minister, Mohammad Faruka Baraki had diplomatic immunity.

According to media reports, he was on his way back to Kabul after stepping Afghan government appointed the former head of the National Army, Kadam Shah Shahim, was appointed new Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

Mr.Baraki commented on the incident on social networks, blaming the airport employees, saying that they questioned him about his luggage several times and took his joke too seriously.