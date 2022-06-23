Kazakh Foreign Ministry condoles with Afghan people over earthquake victims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses condolences to the people of Afghanistan and the families of the victims of the devastating earthquake which hit the eastern area of the country on June 22.

«We share the grief of the Afghan people over the numerous human victims of the devastating earthquake which jolted eastern Afghanistan.

On behalf of the people and the leadership of Kazakhstan, we express our sincere condolences to the bereaved families and those affected by this disaster. We wish you a speedy recovery and the resumption of normal life,» the Ministry said in a statement.

At least 1,000 people were killed and 1,500 were injured after the 5.9 earthquakes struck eastern Afghanistan on June 22, according to media reports.



