    16:23, 19 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Foreign Ministry congratulates Afghanistan on Independence Day

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has congratulated its colleagues at the Afghan foreign ministry on the Independence Day.

    "Dear colleagues from @MFA_Afghanistan! Please accept our heartfelt congratulations on #IndependenceDay of #Afghanistan!" Kazakh MFA's official Twitter account says. The Independence Day is celebrated in Afghanistan on August 19 to commemorate the Anglo-Afghan Treaty of 1919. The treaty granted Afghanistan complete independence from Great Britain, although it was never a part of the British Empire.

    Diplomacy News
