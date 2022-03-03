Kazakh Foreign Ministry helps evacuate 431 Kazakhstani nationals from Ukraine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Foreign Ministry updated the information on the current situation with the evacuation of Kazakhstani nationals from Ukraine, Kazinform reports.

Since the evacuation began the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and foreign institutions have provided help to 431 nationals of Kazakhstan to leave Ukraine. Kazakhstani diplomats work on the issue of crossing the border by Kazakhstani nationals to further send them to Kazakhstan.