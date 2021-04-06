Kazakh Foreign Ministry issues statement on situation in Jordan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan closely follows the recent developments in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which is one of Kazakhstan's key partners in the Middle East, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Kazakhstan confirms its solidarity with the policy of King Abdullah II aimed at improving the well-being of the Jordanian people, ensuring regional stability and security in the world.

Kazakhstan expresses full support for the measures taken by the Jordanian leadership to preserve internal political stability.

For reference: In November 2017, King Abdallah II was awarded the first Nazarbayev Prize for Nuclear Weapon Free World and Global Security.