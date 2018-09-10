Kazakh Foreign Ministry to hold traditional weekly briefings again

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan will again hold traditional weekly press briefings, Kazinform reports.

During the weekly press briefings the ministry will announced results of its work and outcomes of the events held as well as announce upcoming events.



On Monday, Aibek Smadiyarov, spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, summed up the results of participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the Summit of the Turkic Speaking States held in Kyrgyzstan, made announcements concerning the forthcoming events and had a Q&A session with journalists.