Kazakh Foreign Ministry to restructure its work

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan intends to completely restructure its work in accordance with President's Address to the Nation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The President sets a specific task before us, to completely restructure the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: in protection economic interests of our country in the international arena. We need a serious practical review of our approaches to increase economic returns from the activities of the foreign ministry and its foreign facilities", Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said.

Mister Abdrakhmanov stressed the necessity to accelerate the development of economic diplomacy. This, first of all, concerns attraction of foreign investments and promotion of domestic goods for export, as well as strengthening of personnel potential and proactive work in protection of Kazakhstan's interests in the international arena.