EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:50, 14 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Foreign Office confirms Russian President’s visit to Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi confirmed the information about the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Minister, the Russian Leader will arrive in Kazakhstan to participate in the CICA (Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia) meeting. The CIS Council of Heads of State is to hold a meeting as well. «We expect that the President of Russia will participate in the meeting,» Mukhtar Tleuberdi said prior to the beginning of the VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders.

    In his words, it will take place in mid-October and added the Ministry is waiting for an official confirmation.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!