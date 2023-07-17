EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:16, 17 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Forestry Committee Chairman steps down

    None
    Photo: primeminister.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology Nurlan Kylyshbayev has stepped down from his post, Kazinform reports.

    The ex-chairman took to his official Instagram account to announce his departure.

    Kylyshbayev announced that he is stepping down from the post due to a transfer to another appointment. He added he was honored to be a part of the committee, expressing his gratitude and wishing good luck to his former colleagues.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!