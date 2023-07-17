15:16, 17 July 2023 | GMT +6
Kazakh Forestry Committee Chairman steps down
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology Nurlan Kylyshbayev has stepped down from his post, Kazinform reports.
The ex-chairman took to his official Instagram account to announce his departure.
Kylyshbayev announced that he is stepping down from the post due to a transfer to another appointment. He added he was honored to be a part of the committee, expressing his gratitude and wishing good luck to his former colleagues.