Kazakh Forestry Committee Chairman steps down

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology Nurlan Kylyshbayev has stepped down from his post, Kazinform reports.

The ex-chairman took to his official Instagram account to announce his departure.

Kylyshbayev announced that he is stepping down from the post due to a transfer to another appointment. He added he was honored to be a part of the committee, expressing his gratitude and wishing good luck to his former colleagues.