Kazakh forward signs with Belarusian football club

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani forward Sergey Khizhnichenko has signed with FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk of the Belarusian Premier League, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The football club based in the city of Soligorsk was founded back in 1961.



Throughout his professional career Khizhnichenko played for many professional clubs, including Vostok, Lokomotiv Astana, Atyrau, Aktobe, FC Shakhtyor Karagandy and Korona Kielce in Poland. He spent the last season with FC Tobol in Kostanay.



The forward is the two-time champion of Kazakhstan. He also won the Kazakhstan Football Cup in 2013 and Kazakhstan Football Super Cup in 2013. He scored eight goals in 42 matches for the Kazakh national football team.