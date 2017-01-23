EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:31, 23 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh forward signs with Belarusian football club

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani forward Sergey Khizhnichenko has signed with FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk of the Belarusian Premier League, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The football club based in the city of Soligorsk was founded back in 1961.

    Throughout his professional career Khizhnichenko played for many professional clubs, including Vostok, Lokomotiv Astana, Atyrau, Aktobe, FC Shakhtyor Karagandy and Korona Kielce in Poland. He spent the last season with FC Tobol in Kostanay.

    The forward is the two-time champion of Kazakhstan. He also won the Kazakhstan Football Cup in 2013 and Kazakhstan Football Super Cup in 2013. He scored eight goals in 42 matches for the Kazakh national football team.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Football
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!