Kazakh four-time world weightlifter champion named as director of ice stadium

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh four-time world weightlifter champion Ilya Ilyin was appointed director of the Ice Rink in the city of Kyzylorda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, he was going to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games. However, the main sporting event of the planet was postponed. Therefore, Ilyin decided to retire.

Ilya Ilyin was born on May 24, 1988 in the city of Kyzylorda. He is the world champion of 2005, 2006, 2011 and 2014. He was a member of two Olympics.



