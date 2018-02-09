Kazakh freestyle skiers to take part in qualifications in PyeongChang

PEYONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani freestyle skiers are expected to take part in the moguls qualifications in PyeongChang, the Republic of Korea today, Kazinform reports.

Yulia Galysheva has already qualified for the Ladies' Moguls Finals on February 11. Unlike Galysheva, Kazakh freestyle skier Ayaulum Amrenova didn't qualify for the finals.



Dmitriy Reikherd and Pavel Kolmakov of Kazakhstan will participate in the Men's Moguls Qualification 1 in Phoenix Park.



Kazakh Igor Zakurdaev will be seen training during Men's Downhill 2nd training at the Jeongseon Alpine Center.



Another representative of Kazakhstan Nikita Kopyrenko will train during the men's Singles Training Run 6 at the Olympic Sliding Center.