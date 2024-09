Kazakh wrestler Kamil Kurugliyev won bronze in the men’s 92 kg finals at the UWW U20 World Championships in Spain, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Olympic.kz.

Kamil defeated Iranian Amirreza Daliri 8:5 in the bronze-medal contest.

As earlier reported, another Kazakh wrestler Rizabek Aitmukhan won the champion title in the men’s 97 kg weight category.