    11:00, 05 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh freestyle wrestler starts Tokyo Olympics with victory

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Asian two-time champion Daniyar Kaissanov of Kazakhstan defeated Japan’s Keisuke Otoguro of Japan, 0-2, 2-0, Pin in the men’s freestyle 74 kg 1/8 finals at the ongoing 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kazinform reports referring to the official website of the Games.

    In the quarterfinals Kaissanov will meet Reda Ramadan Hussen of Egypt.

    As earlier reported, another Kazakh freestyle wrestler Nurislam Sanayev reached the semifinals but lost to India’s Ravi Kumar. Now Sanayev will vie for bronze in a bout vs Bulgaria’s Georgi Vangelov.

    So far Team Kazakhstan won four bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics – two bronze medals in weightlifting, one – in judo and one – in boxing.

    2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tokyo Olympics для ANSA
