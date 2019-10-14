EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:16, 14 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh freestyle wrestler wins Intercontinental Cup in Russia

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani freestyle wrestler Azamat Dauletbekov has become a winner of the Intercontinental Freestyle Wrestling competition which took place in Khasavyurt, Republic of Dagestan (Russian Federation), Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In the final Dauletbekov has defeated Dagestan wrestler Arsen-Ali Musalaliyev, 8:5. Then he successfully beat the Ossetian Sarmat Tsarakhov, 10:0.

    It should be noted that the XI traditional Intercontinental Freestyle Wrestling Cup was devoted to the memory of the outstanding freestyle wrestlers of XIX-XX centuries. The event was carried out on October 11-13.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!