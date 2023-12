Kazakh freestyle wrestlers claim 9 medals in Poland

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani wrestlers hauled nine medals at the Václav Tsiolkovsky Memorial International Free Wrestling Tournament in Warsaw, Poland last week, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Alisher Yergali was the only Kazakhstani wrestler to clinch gold at the tournament in Men’s 97kg weight class.

Kazakhstanis Nurkozha Kaipanov (70kg), Nurislam Sanayev (57kg), Nurgali Nurgaipuly (92kg) and Galymzhan Usserbayev (79kg) took home silver medals.

Sayatbek Okassov (65kg), Daulet Niyazbekov (65kg), Yeraly Abdrashev (92 kg), and Rassul Kaliyev (61kg) settled for bronze of the tournament.