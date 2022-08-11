EN
    Kazakh freestyle wrestlers claims three medals at 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games

    KONYA. KAZINFORM - The 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games are still underway in Konya, Türkiye. Three Kazakhstani wrestlers have already collected medals at the event, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s freestyle wrestlers Rakhat Kalzhan, Adlan Askarov and Mamed Ibragimov all clinched bronze in Men’s -57kg, -65kg, and -97kg weight categories, respectively.

    One more freestyle wrestler from Kazakhstan Nurkozha Kaipanov lost in the -74kg bronze fight and was placed 5th in his weight class.

    Earlier it was reported that six freestyle wrestlers represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games, namely Rakhat Kalzhan (-57kg), Adlan Askarov (-65kg), Nurkozha Kaipanov (-74kg), Meiir Koshkenbayev (-79kg), Abdimanap Baigenzheyev (-92kg) and Mamed Ibragimov (-97kg).


    Photo: olympic.kz



