10:35, 23 July 2018 | GMT +6
Kazakh freestyle wrestlers grab 5 medals at Junior Asian Championships
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Junior Asian Wrestling Championships came to an end in New Delhi , India.
The freestyle wrestlers competed in 10 weight categories.
The Kazakh team added two silver and three bronze medals to the country's tally, the press service of the Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women's Wrestling Federation said.
Kazakhstan's Talgat Syrbaz yielded the championship to Uzbek wrestler, 4:6, defeating Indian and Japan's wrestlers in the 61 kg category on his way to the medal round.
Serik Bakytzhanov in the 97 kg weight class snatched a silver medal.
Nurgozha Kaipanov, Yergali Alisher, Omar Eyubov swept bronze medals.