Kazakh freestyle wrestlers haul 8 medals at Waclaw Ziolkowski Memorial in Poland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh freestyle wrestlers scooped four silver and four bronze medals at the Waclaw Ziolkowski Memorial Cup in Warsaw, Poland, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Kuat Amirtayev (61kg), Amandyk Bakeyev (70kg), Nurgaiypuly Nurgali (92kg) and Mamed Ibragimov (97kg) claimed silver at the championship.



Bronze went to Nurislam Sanayev (57kg), Dauren Zhumagaziyev (70kg), Bolat Sakayev (74kg) and Bakhtiyar Izbassarov (79kg).