Kazakh freestyle wrestlers sweep 3 medals at Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani freestyle wrestlers added one silver and two bronze medals to the country's tally at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, SPORTINFORM reports.

Daniyar Kaissanov U74 kg lost in the final to Uzbekistan's Bekzod Abdurakhmanov 2:3. Sayatbek Okassov U65 kg defeated Turkmenistan's Batyr Bordzhakov, and Adilet Davlumbayev in the U86 kg weight class beat Aligadzhi Gamigadzhiyev from Kyrgyzstan to win bronze medals.