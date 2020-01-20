Kazakh freestyle wrestlers sweep 3 more medals at Matteo Pellicone International

ROME. KAZINFORM The Matteo Pellicone International, the first United World Wrestling Ranking Series event of 2020, came to an end in Rome, Italy, the Olymic.kz reports.

On the final day Kazakh Nurislam Sanayev won silver in the men’s 61 kg freestyle final event.

Daniyar Kaissanov secured bronze in the 74 kg final match. Yussup Batyrmurzayev also claimed bronze in the 125 kg weight class.