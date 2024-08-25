EN
    08:26, 25 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh freestyle wrestlers win two medals at U17 Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman

    Photo credit: NOC

    Kazakhstan's freestyle wrestlers have claimed one silver and one bronze medal at the ongoing U17 Asian Wrestling Championships (FS, GR, WW) in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.

    Bakdaulet Akimzhan clashed with Rati Revazashvili of Georgia in the men’s 65 kg. The Kazakh wrestler defeated the Georgian athlete scoring 9-1 and winning the bronze medal.

    Photo credit: NOC

    Another freestyle wrestler Yedige Kassimbek lost his final bout to Michael Mocco of the U.S. in the men’s 110 kg securing the silver medal.

    Earlier,  Alpamys Bolatuly (51kg) and Yerkebulan Anapiya (80kg) claimed silver medals, while Anna Stratan (57kg), Uldana Tileukhan (65kg) and Medina Kuanyshbek (46kg) secured bronze medals at the championships.

    The continental championships being held at the Princess Sumaya Hall in Al Hussein Youth City in Amman brought together over 450 athletes from 20 countries.

