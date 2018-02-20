Kazakh-French cooperation across multiple spheres looks promising - Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Speaker of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nurlan Nigmatulin held a meeting with the Ambassador of the French Republic to Kazakhstan, Philippe Martinet, the Lower Chamber's press service reports.

The sides discussed issues of expanding bilateral cooperation between the two countries, paying special attention to strengthening the inter-parliamentary ties.

Speaker Nigmatulin noted that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership Treaty between Kazakhstan and France, stressing that over the years the two countries managed to establish a good political dialogue and all-round cooperation. He also expressed hope that the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU, the ratification of which has already been approved by both chambers of the French Parliament, will serve the interests of both countries,

In turn, Philippe Martinet noted that his country views Kazakhstan an important partner in political and economic spheres.

Among the promising areas for further cooperation, the interlocutors named the agriculture, education, tourism, and interregional cooperation.

Both Nurlan Nigmatulin and Philippe Martinet underlined the importance of further strengthing the ties between the Parliaments of Kazakhstan and France.



According to the Majilis Speaker, Kazakh parliamentarians are particularly interested in France's experience in providing legislative support to the introduction of innovative technologies and digitalization which can be useful in terms of implementing the tasks set by President Nazarbayev in his January Address to the Nation.