Kazakh, French filmmakers to co-produce films

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The France National Center for Cinematography and Animation is negotiating with Kazakhstan about the joint films production. According to the French filmmakers, they are interested in cooperation with Kazakhstan. Film industry representatives say Kazakhstan's unique and inimitable nature is suitable for filming European films, Kazakh-TV reported.

According to Gilles Renouard, Deputy Director General of UNIFRANCE, Kazakhstan's landscapes are stunning. “The film "In the forests of Siberia" shown in the festival was filmed in Siberia. In the same way, films of French filmmakers can be filmed in Kazakhstan. Joint production also implies investments by French producers in Kazakhstani films,” he said.

Francis Etienne, French Ambassador to Kazakhstan says: “Cinema is the main vector of cultural cooperation, cinema is an art, and it is interesting to the audience of all ages. Astana Expo 2017 is coming soon. We will hold exhibitions, concerts, conferences as part of expo, and we certainly hope to interest local people.”

The International “Vesoul” film festival made Kazakh films recognizable in France. It became the largest platform for the demonstration of Asian films throughout Europe. Last year, the Kazakh film "Nut Tree" received two awards at once at this prestigious film festival. This year, Kazakhstan's pavilion will appear at Cannes film festival for the first time. It will become a platform for promotion of Kazakh cinema on the international market.