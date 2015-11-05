EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    23:47, 05 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, French leaders meeting at Élysée Palace

    PARIS. KAZINFORM Presidents of Kazakhstan and France - Nursultan Nazarbayev and François Hollande - are meeting at the Élysée Palace in Paris now, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Issues of bilateral cooperation are on agenda of tête-à-tête and extended talks. Following the meeting the parties are expected to adopt a joint declaration and sign a number of documents regarding education and France's participation in EXPO-2017. Secretary of State for Parliamentary Relations Jean-Marie Le Guen, and a representative of the Military Governor of Paris met the Kazakh Leader in a solemn atmosphere. Recall that Kazakh President is paying an official visit to France at the invitation of François Hollande.

