Kazakh, French MPs vow to step up coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dariga Nazarbayeva, Chairman of the Committee for international relations, defense and security of Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, met on Tuesday with a delegation from France, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

The French delegation was led by MP, President of the France-Kazakhstan Friendship Group Pierre Cabaré.



Dariga Nazarbayeva expressed interest in increasing the role of the France-Kazakhstan Friendship Group and emphasized the need to establish multilateral contacts with French colleagues within OSCE PA, the Council of Europe and NATO.



Pierre Cabaré, in turn, praised Kazakhstan's dynamic development and expressed confidence that our country will achieve the ambitious goal of joining the world's top 30 developed countries.



Dariga Nazarbayeva also stressed Kazakhstan wants its legal framework to meet OECD standards.



The sides touched upon strengthening of trade and economic cooperation, especially mutually profitable partnership in aerospace industry and helicopter assembly and maintenance.



She continued by giving the French delegation an insight into Kazakhstan's tourism potential and endless possibilities the introduction of Asian analogue of Schengen visa ‘Silk visa' will open up. The French side expressed readiness to share its experience in the development of ecotourism.