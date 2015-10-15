Kazakh-French tandem into Hong Kong Tennis Open quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova and her women's doubles partner Alize Cornet from France reached the quarterfinals of the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open on Wednesday, Sports.kz reports.

The fourth seeded Shvedova and Cornet outclassed Laura Pous-Tio of Spain and Irina Ramialison of France in two straight sets 7:6, 6:0. In the quarterfinal match they will face off with Chia-Jung Chuang from Taipei and Luksika Kumhkum from Thailand. Interestingly, Shvedova and Cornet will have to play against each other in women's singles event at the same tournament today. The prize fund of the tournament amounts to $250,000.