Kazakh futsal team ranks 19th in world rating

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's national futsal team moved one position up in the world ranking and holds the 19th place today, Sports.kz reports. The team's two victories over Bosnia and Herzegovina (5:0 and 4:0) helped it improve its results. Compared to the beginning of the year the national team moved four positions up. In the current ranking the Kazakh team comes before Uzbekistan.

Current Futsal Ranking:

1. Spain - 1,922 scores 2. Brazil - 1,902 3. Russia - 1,746 4. Italy - 1,717 5. Argentina - 1,620 6. Iran - 1,611 7. Portugal - 1,594 8. Ukraine - 1,494 9. Paraguay - 1,433 10. Japan - 1,405 11. Czech Republic - 1,403 14. Croatia - 1,344 15. Slovenia - 1,343 19. Kazakhstan - 1,290