SEOUL. KAZINFORM – A General Consulate of Kazakhstan is to be opened in Busan, South Korea, to give a new impetus to the integration of Kazakhstan and South Korea, Kazinform cites the Facebook account of Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Berik Uali.

The decision of opening a General Consulate of Kazakhstan was announced by Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his State visit to South Korea.