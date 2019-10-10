Kazakh Geology Minister launches #Birge #JasylQazaqstan challenge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Mineral Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev launched the #Birge #JasylQazaqstan challenge.

The large-scale tree planting campaign will start on October 12. Above 1 million trees will be planted countrywide, the Minister’s Twitter account reads.

The members of the Cabinet, deputies of the Parliament, public figures and others are expected to join the challenge. The campaign will start in Nu-Sultan at 10:00 a.m.

As earlier reported, #Birge #TazaQazaqstan challenge gave a start to the large-scale environmental movement in Kazakhstan. As a result, above 400,000 Kazakhstanis took part in clearing rubbish scattered near rivers and water bodies. Above 16 tons of waste were collected and removed.