Kazakh, Georgian deputies to boost exchange of experiences in law making

Kazakh Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov met with Chairman of the Georgian parliament Shalva Papuashvili, who arrived in Kazakhstan on his first official visit, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the lower chamber of the Kazakh parliament.

Koshanov pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the countries have been enjoying an effective political dialogue.

Photo: Majilis press service

The Majilis speaker spoke about the results of the constitutional reforms, presidential and parliamentary elections as well as the work of the Constitutional Court. The speaker also familiarized his Georgian counterpart with the activity of the renewed chamber.

For his part, the chairman of the Georgian parliament expressed hope that his official visit will give a new impetus to the development of interparliamentary relations.

Though parliamentarians do not have the levers of the executive power, but we do have two key instruments. The first one is policy making of the country, and the second one is the creation of a legal framework for pursuing the policy. We, parliamentarians, can do a lot so our governments could successfully promote bilateral cooperation, said Shalva Papuashvili.

Photo: Majilis press service

The head of the Georgian delegation expressed the words of support over the floods in the regions of Kazakhstan and wished to overcome the aftermath of the natural disaster as soon as possible.

Photo: Majilis press service

The sides noted the overlap in the agenda of the parliaments in gender equality, protection of women’s and children’s rights, reforming budgetary and tax legislations, architectural and construction activity. The speakers agreed to share experiences in the said issues between deputies of the relevant committees.

As a colleague, you’re well aware that updating legislation is the imperative of time. And the task of deputies is to promptly respond to happening changes in terms of law, said the Majilis speaker.

The sides also discussed the prospects for expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and Geogia in the economic, agro-industrial, transit and transport, tourist, cultural and humanitarian spheres.