Kazakh-Georgian duo crashes out of Palermo quarterfinal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2nd-seed Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and her doubles partner Georgian Oksana Kalashnikova crashed out of the quarterfinal of the 33rd Palermo Ladies Open in Italy, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The Russian-Hungarian duo of Amina Anshba and Panna Udvardy eliminated the Kazakh-Georgian tandem 7-6, 5-7, 10-6. The match lasted for 1h 56 minutes.

During the match Danilina and Kalashnikova hit two aces and made four double faults.

Anna Danilina is currently ranked 19th in the WTA Doubles Rankings, the best result among Kazakhstani tennis players.

