Kazakh, Georgian FMs meet in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze have met today in Astana.

"Georgia is always distinguished by its traditional hospitality and generosity. The present-day political and business climate between our countries contributes to further strengthening and deepening of our traditional friendly and fraternal relations. It is noteworthy, positions of Kazakhstan and Georgia coincide on all the pressing issues of the international agenda," the Kazakh Minister said.



In his turn, Georgian FM thanked Kazakhstan for a warm reception.



"I am delighted I have an opportunity to visit your beautiful country, your stunning city. It is not my first visit and I'm always glad to see how the city and the country are developing robustly," Georgian top diplomat added.





The meeting resulted in the signing of the Coooperation Program for 2018-2019 between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Georgia.