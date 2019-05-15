Kazakh, Georgian PMs hold talks in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has held negotiations with his Georgian colleague Mamuka Bakhtadze, who arrived in Nur-Sultan to participate in the XII Astana Economic Forum.

According to primeminister.kz, the sides discussed further development of trade and economic interaction. The outcomes of the 10th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation were discussed as well.



In 2018, foreign trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Georgia increased by 34.6% and reached almost $100mn.



The heads of government pointed out the existing potential for enhancing mutual commodity turnover in tourism, agriculture, industrialization transport and energy sectors.



The sides expressed an intention to expand the nomenclature of goods in certain sectors of economy. As a result, the volume of mutual trade in a short-term period will be raised twofold and will reach $300mn.



The prime ministers discussed also interaction in transit and transport sector, including development of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Transit transportations via this route jumped up more than 13 times from 2015 to 2018.



Mamuka Bakhtadze said that Kazakhstan and Georgia had been good partners and expressed interest in deepening the cooperation.



In turn, Askar Mamin noted that the Georgian PM's visit would give a serious impetus to further development of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation.



The meeting ended with signing several bilateral documents.