Kazakh, Georgian presidents met in NY

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a series of bilateral meetings in New York, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabichvili, the sides discussed the relevant issues of the bilateral relations, including the expansion of trade-economic, investment, transport and logistics interaction.

«Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of friendly relations with your country, to the deepening of the political dialogue and expansion of the economic cooperation,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The Kazakh President stressed the importance of the joint work in transport and logistics, in particular, in freight transportations between the two countries via Kazakhstan’s Aktau and Kuryk ports.

In turn, Salome Zourabichvili thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for active participation of Kazakhstan in investment and transport-logistics projects in Georgia.