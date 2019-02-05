Kazakh-German coop discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov met with Ambassador of Germany to Kazakhstan Tilo Klinner on Monday, MFA press service informs.

The meeting discussed the current state and further prospects of the Kazakh-German cooperation in political and trade-economic sectors. The sides emphasized progressive development of interaction and mutual adherence to the expansion and strengthening of the bilateral relations.

The parties discussed also further development of the whole range of issues of the Kazakhstan-Germany collaboration and the course of implementation of the agreements reached by the two countries' presidents - Nursultan Nazarbayev and Frank-Walter Steinmeier - in July 2017 in Astana.



Germany is an important and strategic partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union, said the Kazakh FM. "We are interested in broadening the scope of the bilateral cooperation, in particular, in attraction of German technologies and investments to the Kazakhstani market. In light of the new objectives set for the MFA, our interaction will gain a new impetus," said Atamkulov.



In turn, Tilo Klinner said that progressive development of the relations between Astana and Berlin was one of the priorities of German diplomacy in the region. The Ambassador welcomed Kazakhstan's plans on further economic modernization and expressed readiness to assist in implementation of joint projects.



Germany is one of the main European investors of Kazakhstan. From 2005 to November 2018, the inflow of investments from Germany to Kazakhstan made $8.6bn. Commodity turnover in January-November 2018 reached $1.9bn, while in 2017 this figure made $1.9bn. 450 Kazakh-German joint enterprises are functioning today in Kazakhstan today.