TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:48, 15 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-German coop discussed in Munich

    BRUSSELS-MUNICH. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's delegation led by Vice Minister for Investment and Development Timur Toktabayev took part in the international conference Focus on Eastern Europe - economy in discussion in Munich on Tuesday within the framework of the Week of Kazakhstan's Economy in Germany, Kazinform reports. 

    The event was organized by the Eastern Committee of Germany Economy together with Allianz Insurance Company.

    At the event, Vice Minister Toktabayev briefed participants of the conference on the advantages of economic partnership with Kazakhstan. Utmost attention was paid to favorable investment climate, access to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) market and participation of German companies in implementation of the state privatization program.

    Mr. Toktabayev also held a number of bilateral meetings with heads of German companies on the sidelines of the conference, including Renner Schlachthaustechnik GmbH, BAUER Holding, Linde AG, Schaeffler Group, Mangold Consulting, and Günter Papenburg.

    As a reminder, the Week of Kazakhstan's Economy will be held across Germany until November 16. It was arranged ahead of the upcoming visit of Chairman of Germany's Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations Wolfgang Büchele to Astana this December.





