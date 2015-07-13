Kazakh-German Energy Forum to be held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh-German Energy Forum for representatives of German and Kazakhstani companies, state bodies, and organizations working in the sphere of energy efficiency and renewable energy sources will be held in Astana on July 14-15.

The organizers of the forum are the German Energy Agency, Federal Ministry for Economy Affairs and Energy of Germany, Representation of the German Economy in Central Asia.

The issues of future planning of joint work in the sphere of energy efficiency in Kazakhstan and strategy of development of industrialization and modernization of networks will be discussed at the forum. Besides, German companies planning to develop business in Kazakhstan will hold individual talks and acquaintances in order to find partners for implementation of the projects in the sphere of energy efficiency and renewable energy sources.

The forum will be held in Rixos President Astana on July 14-15.

German companies are confident that they will be able to significantly contribute to development of the Kazakhstani energy market.