Kazakh-German Inter-Governmental Group discussed economic coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan-Germany Intergovernmental Working Group for Trade-Economic Cooperation held its 10th session on June 23.

The event was held under the auspices of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and Kazakhstan Embassy in the capital of the Federal Land of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern– Schwerin.

According to the Kazakh MFA’s press service, the Kazakh delegation was headed by Vice Minister of Investments and Development – co-Chairman of the Intergovernmental Working Group Albert Rau, and German delegation was led by Federal Minister of Economy and Energy, co-Chairman of the Intergovernmental Working Group Eckhard Franz. Deputy of the German Bundestag Karin Strenz, Kazakhstani Ambassador Bolat Nussupov, high officials of the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern administration and Schwerin Commerce and Industry Chamber and more than 50 representatives of sectoral ministries, departments and economic organizations of the two countries.

The meeting discussed a wide range of issues of trade-economic collaboration, interaction in finance, innovations and investments, cargo transportations, energy and raw materials, renewable energy sources development, environmental protection, agriculture, education and science, including Nazarbayev-Merkel initiative on implementation of the German model of dual education in Kazakhstan, culture, tourism, healthcare, statistics, inter-regional cooperation as well as further expansion of regulatory-legal framework of cooperation.

The sides focused on implementation of the Kazakh-German Intergovernmental Partnership in Raw Materials, Industrial and Technological Sectors as well on implementation of bilateral breakthrough projects included in a priority list of the Kazakh-German Business Council for Strategic Cooperation. Participation of Germany in preparation for the EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition in Astana was discussed as well. The sides approved also a large package of ready-for-signing investment agreements.

The Kazakh delegation visited also a trade port in the city of Rostock and held negotiations with the top-managers of a number of companies working in Kazakhstan.