Kazakh-German military cooperation discussed in Nur-Sultan.

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief of the International Cooperation Department of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense, Colonel Olzhas Khussainov had a meeting with newly accredited Defense Attaché of the German Embassy in Kazakhstan, Lieutenant Colonel Wolfgang Bauerschmidt, Kazinform reports.

The sides discussed the prospects of military cooperation in peacekeeping work, military education, medicine and interaction in verification activity, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense reported.













Фото: gov.kz



